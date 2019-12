Pour le retrait du projet de loi sur les retraites, les plateformes d'OpenEdition sont inaccessibles

English

On the 16th of December 2019, the staff of OpenEdition, a French public research infrastructure, met in general meeting and voted (81% in favour) to make OpenEdition Journals, OpenEdition Books, Calenda and Hypotheses platforms unavailable for 24 hours, starting on the 17th of December at midnight, French time (CET UTC +1).

We join public and private sector workers in the struggle and call for the withdrawal of the pension reform bill currently being pushed by the French government.